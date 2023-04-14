Mehul Choksi can’t be removed from Antigua, court rules

Big win for fugitive Mehul Choksi, can’t be removed from Antigua and Barbuda: Report

Mehul Choksi, the diamantaire who is wanted in India in connection with ₹13000 crore fraud cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, the country’s High Court said Friday as it gave the ruling in his favour.

The claimant, Mehul Choksi in his civil lawsuit has argued that there is an obligation on the part of the defendants, the Attorney General of Antigua and the Chief of Police to carry out a thorough inquiry and that he has an arguable claim that he was subjected to inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, Dominica based Nature Isle News reported.

Demanding an investigation into his claims, Choksi has sought relief which includes a declaration that suggests he is entitled to a prompt and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his forcible removal from Antigua and Barbuda on or about May 23, 2021.

The court order has prohibited the removal of the Claimant, Mehul Choksi from Antigua and Barbuda’s territory without a High Court ruling following an inter party hearing and subject to the Claimant (Mehul Choksi) exhausting all available legal remedies, including appeals.

The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection with a ₹13,000-crore fraud in the Punjab National Bank (PNB).

CBI in its statement said that it remains committed to returning fugitives and criminals to India to face the process of criminal justice.