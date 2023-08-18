St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services (SVG MET Services) will continue to monitor three areas of low pressure in the Atlantic Ocean.

The closest area of low pressure (area of disturbance) has a low chance (10 – 30%) of development, but is expected to bring increased cloudiness and unstable conditions across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) by tomorrow, Saturday.

Upper-level conditions could enhance pockets of moderate-heavy showers, thunderstorm activity and periods of light-moderate rain with significant rainfall accumulations across SVG by Saturday evening and possibly continue Sunday, before moving away (westward) during Monday…Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be prepared…Flash-flood watches/warnings may be issued for SVG.

Moderate-fresh (25 – 35 km/h) trade winds turn southerly during Saturday night with occasional gusty/squally conditions (~55km/h) on Sunday. Deterioration of sea conditions is expected towards Saturday evening, with possible surges near 4m on northern and eastern coasts during the night. Marine advisories may be issued…Be prepared to take action!

Source : Met Office