Mexican President reviewing participation in the summit of the Americas

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the President of Mexico, stated that he would not attend the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas if all countries in the region were not invited and would send Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrad in his place.

Lopez Obrador states that his absence at the summit in Los Angeles is unlikely to cause tensions with the United States.

The US government officials say that it is improbable for the government of Nicaragua, Cuba, and Venezuela to be invited to a summit which is meant to showcase democracy within the region.

Lopez Obrador said that he will not attend the immigration summit if certain countries are excluded.