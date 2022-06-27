Mexico Gov’t Announces Scholarships for OECS Nationals

The Embassy of the United Mexican States to the Eastern Caribbean States presents its compliments to the Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), and has the honour to inform that the Call 2022 of the Mexican Government Scholarships of Excellence for International Students has been published , and is open until July 24th, 2022.

The Government of Mexico, through the Mexican Agency for International Development Cooperation (AMEXCID) will be able to award more than 300 scholarships which will be distributed among all the participating countries, including the Eastern Caribbean States: Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

It should be noted that all applications must be made electronically at: https://sigca.sre.gob.mx/login, no later than the 24th of July, 2022. The scholarships are offered particularly in the areas of knowledge expressly indicated in the Call, which include PhD, Master and Specializations degrees, Bachelor and Engineering internships, in diverse areas such as: Sciences, Law, Education, Sports, Architecture, Food, Computing, Software, Nanotechnology, Electronics, Politics, Economy, Tourism, Business, Development, Health, Nursing, Medicine, Nutrition, among many others, along the Mexican territory.

In this connection, the Embassy will appreciate the Commission’s valuable support to disseminate this Call among education institutions and possible interested organizations and individuals, in order to achieve the largest possible number of scholarships among nationals of the Eastern Caribbean States. More information can be found at the following link: https://www.gob.mx/amexcid/acciones-y-programas/becas-para-extranjeros- 29785.

The results will be announced from August 15th, 2022. Online applications that do not meet the requirements established on the Call will not be considered in the selection process.