The Incredible Mia Mottley Wins General Elections In Barbados

Mia Mottley has secured a second term as Prime Minister of Barbados. In what was widely anticipated, her Barbados Labour Party will take the reins of government for another five years in the world’s newest Republic.

At the time of publication, the Barbados Labour Party had secured 15 of the 30 electoral seats. Motley won her seat by 3216 votes.

Mottley, head of the Barbados Labour Party (BLP), surprised many when she called for early elections on Dec. 28, 2021, to pull the country out of an economic crisis, Business News Network (BNN) Bloomberg reported.

In December 2021, Mottley remarked;

“I’m concerned that if we enter 2022 as a divided nation, we will stunt and frustrate our progress”.

Approximately 266 330 people, just over 92 per cent of the Barbadian population, registered to vote in the poll.

The election was a straight fight between the incumbent Barbados Labour Party led by Prime Minister Mia Mottley, and the Verla De Peiza led Democratic Labour Party.

Both parties fielded 30 candidates, while the Alliance Party for Progress led by former Opposition chief, Bishop Joseph Atherley contested 20 seats.

Overall, there were 108 candidates, which included nine nonpartisans.

The vote took place against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, which left over 5 600 voters isolated and unable to cast their ballots in the snap poll.

On Wednesday morning, Political Analyst Devaron Bruce exclaimed, while it might not be a landslide victory, Mia was not expected to lose her position as Prime Minister.

It is the first time in Barbados history that the two primary political parties went into an election led by a woman.

The BLP went into the vote holding 29 of the 30 seats in the national legislature.