Mia Mottley’s Barbados Labour Party Wins All 30 Electoral Seats

The Mia Mottley led Barbados Labour Party swept all 30 electoral seats in the 2022 Barbados General elections on Wednesday 19 January.

This is the second consecutive time that the Mottley led Barbados Labour Party has swept all seats on the island, the first when she came to power in 2018.

Mottley won her St Micheal North East seat by amassing a score of 3216 against her opponent who garnered just over 400 votes.

Addressing a victory rally outside her Barbados Labour Party (BLP) headquarters early Thursday morning, she said it was important that her party obtained a fresh mandate from the electorate in a snap election.

“It is our solemn commitment that there are many things that must now be on the front-burner and that is why we came to you earlier. We could have stayed on for another 18 months and drawn salary and done just enough to keep us going but we understood that it would not be enough to keep this country safe or to build a platform for prosperity so we took the risk and we came to you the people,” she said.

Mottley dismissed assertions Barbados was set to become a one-party State

On Thursday morning Mottley who is also an Attorney-at-Law told her supporters that Barbados’ constitution allowed for a political party to take all the seats.

“It would be remiss of me not to address this one issue because we went into this election with people accusing us of wanting to have a one-party State when in truth and in fact our Constitution admits in a multiparty democracy of the people giving all of the seats to one entity. I am a child of democracy,” Mottley stated.

Opposition Concedes In Barbados Elections

The President of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP), Verla De Peiza conceded defeat, as reported by the Voice Of Barbados.

De Peiza said her party “will concede as we must” , even as he lamented the low voter turnout.

She said the DLP would regroup, including her future as party leader, but she was “proud” of her contributions to her party. Ms. De Peiza said that it was a “reckless time” to call an election.

The vote took place against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, which left over 5 600 voters isolated and unable to cast their ballots in the snap poll.

It is the first time in Barbados history that the two primary political parties went into an election led by a woman.

The BLP went into the vote holding 29 of the 30 seats in the national legislature.