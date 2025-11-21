Michelle Baptiste on why 2026 must be the year women choose confidence

With December and January being seasons of reflection, reinvention, and renewed purpose, I’d love to recommend Michelle Baptiste, founder of Selecfit Shapewear, confidence advocate, and wellness entrepreneur, for a feature or interview as your audience prepares to step boldly into 2026.

Michelle is the force behind one of Trinidad & Tobago’s fastest-growing shapewear and wellness brands, created from her personal journey of rebuilding her life after profound loss. She has and continue to empower thousands of Caribbean women to reshape their future from the inside out, reminding them that confidence is not vanity—it is survival, strategy, and a pathway to self-leadership.

Her message is timely and deeply needed:

2026 will require Caribbean women to lead with courage, clarity, and confidence, and it begins with how they see and treat themselves.

Why Michelle Is the Ideal Voice for 2026

Champion for women’s confidence, body acceptance & emotional well-being

Her philosophy: “Confidence is a woman’s most powerful accessory.”

Currently preparing to expand Selecfit’s wellness product lines in 2026

A relatable, grounded voice with a powerful comeback story that resonates deeply with Caribbean women

Her expertise aligns perfectly with content focused on new year transformation, women’s empowerment, and confidence-building for entrepreneurs and professionals.

Possible Feature Angles

“Your Confident 2026: How Women Can Rebuild Their Self-Belief After a Tough Year”

“Confidence Is Currency: Why Women Need Inner Power Before Strategy”

“The Caribbean Confidence Revolution: Changing How Women See Themselves”

“How to Step Into 2026 with Self-Love, Strength & Style”

“From Pain to Purpose: The Woman Behind Selecfit”

Suggested Talking Points