Mikhail Mclennon: University of Guyana denies fake doc was a student

In a statement today, UoG said: “After reviewing our extensive student records database, the University of Guyana regrets to confirm that Mr Mikhail Mclennon has never been registered as a student in any programme at any of the University of Guyana’s Campuses.”

“The University views this incident very seriously but urges the young man in question, and all others wishing to take up significant professions, to follow the lawful and bonafide route in doing so.”

President of the Guyana Cancer Foundation, Bibi Hassan, first highlighted the 27-year-old’s ruse after he volunteered as a medical practitioner at an outreach program at Peter’s Hall, Jama Masjid on July 3.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, she said: “Guyana Cancer Foundation wishes to notify the General Public that Mikhail McLennan is not a doctor and they are no records showing he is registered at the Medical Council of Guyana. He had asked to volunteer with Guyana Cancer Foundation. I took him as a Volunteer but then persons from the Media and others called to confirm that he is not a doctor.”

“I questioned him about his Medical Degree and he refused to send a copy of it to us. He said he is working as a Medical Officer/Pharmacist at ROK Pharmacy. No such Pharmacy exist! He is no longer affiliated with Guyana Cancer Foundation!”