Military and Political Situation in Ukraine – March 3rd, 2022 – Ihor Zhdanov

Informational Defence of Ukraine provides a daily review of the military-political situation in Ukraine on March 2nd, based on an analysis of open sources.

1. Heavy fighting still is going on, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine in some areas have managed to seize the initiative.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to steadfastly defend certain borders and counterattack and block the occupiers’ forces in various directions.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy is trying to carry out offensive operations in the Polissya area near the settlements of Kozarovychi, Vyshhorod, Fastiv, and Obukhiv. In the northern direction, the Russian occupiers, without success in the Ukrainian cities of Chernihiv, Nizhyn and Sumy, Lebedyn and Okhtyrka, are trying to reach the northern outskirts of Kyiv. Enemy units and subdivisions were concentrated in the areas of the settlements of Baryshevka, Nova Basan, and Liubech. Part of the units that contain of up to one BTGr from the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade, part of the 14th Army Corps of the Northern Fleet of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, which has actually lost combat capability, is regrouping and trying to attack in the direction of Brovary and Kyiv.

In the Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy is conducting an offensive operation in the areas of Zolochiv, Kharkiv, Balakliia, trying to continue their offensive attack in the direction of Lozova, catastrophically in need of replenishment of lost equipment and combatants.

In the Donetsk direction, the invaders, with the support of artillery, continue their offensive operations in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Aidar, Volnovakha and Mariupol.

The main goal to capture Mariupol and reach the administrative border of Donetsk and Luhansk regions was not achieved.

In the Tavriia direction, the enemy has not abandoned attempts to conduct an offensive operation. After regrouping and introduction of a part of their operational reserves, the enemy concentrated the main efforts in the direction of Mykolaiiv – Voznesensk.

Part of the enemy forces continue to operate in the areas of settlements in Enerhodar, Vasylivka, Tokmak, Novopetrivka. After regrouping and introducing part of the operational reserves from the 205th separate motorized infantry brigade of the 49th General Army of the Russian Armed Forces, it continues the offensive attack in order to reach the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia and Mariupol.

In the waters of the Black Sea, there is movement of the landing detachment of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation consisting of four large landing ships accompanied by three missile boats in the direction of Odessa.

14 separate mechanized brigades named after Roman the Great, Prince of Kyiv, and 95 separate airborne assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Makariv in Kyiv region and established themselves there.

The total combat losses of the enemy as in the morning of March 3 were approximately: combatants – about 9,000 people, tanks – 217 units, BBM – 900 units, artillery systems – 90, MLRS – 42, air defence – 11, aircraft – 30 units (information to be specified), helicopters – 31 units (information to be specified); automotive equipment – 374, light speedboats – 2 units, tanks with fuel – 60, UAV operational and tactical level – 3,

2. The Russian occupiers continue mass terror against the civilian population of Ukraine.

According to the State Emergency Service, more than 2,000 civilians have been killed in a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. During the seven days of the war, Russia destroyed hundreds of transport infrastructure facilities, homes, hospitals, and kindergartens.

The enemy continued to fire on civilians in the country. Thus, in Irpin, the enemy launched air strikes on the garden and destroyed a high-rise building (see photo below).

Karazin Kharkiv National University and the regional department of the National Police.

3. The Ukrainian people demonstrate resilience, courage, and unity in the fight against the enemy.

Ukrainians demonstrate a high level of solidarity, faith in victory, patriotism and support of the government in the fight against the enemy. Thus, according to a poll conducted by the group “Rating”, 88% of respondents believe that Ukraine will be able to repel Russian attacks. This figure is growing almost from day to day.

98% of respondents support the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 93% support the activities of the President, 84% support the actions of local mayors. 80% of respondents said they were ready to defend the territorial integrity of Ukraine with weapons in hand.

DEFENDERS OF ENERGODAR, PHOTO BY DMITRY ORLOV

Peaceful citizens of Ukraine continue to stop the aggressor by blocking roads, standing up as a living barrier in the way of Russian tanks. Thus, residents of the city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia region went to meet the occupiers with the flags of Ukraine and did not let the enemy into the city (see the photo). Several thousand people were on the streets of the city of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, to stop the capture of the city by the Russian invaders.

Ukrainians are ready for financial assistance to defend the country. They have already transferred over UAH 6 billion to a special account of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Most of the funds received on the special account came from Ukraine in hryvnas. At the same time, UAH 253.5 million came from abroad in foreign currency.

Well-known Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina promised to transfer her prize money from the last tournament in support of the Ukrainian Army.

In general, the financial and economic situation in the country, despite the war, is quite stable. In February 2022, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 104.6 billion – monthly revenues exceeded by 129.3%, or UAH 23.7 billion.

4. The anti-Putin coalition is growing stronger in the world and Ukraine’s international support is growing.

On March 2, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and demanding Moscow withdraw all Russian forces from Ukraine immediately.

141 countries voted for the resolution, 5 were against and 35 abstained. Russia, Belarus, which is involved in the invasion, Syria, Eritrea and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea voted against the document.

The document acknowledges that Russia has committed aggression, that its actions violate basic UN norms and regulations. The UN General Assembly demands that Russia not only stop the invasion, but also immediately liberate the occupied Crimea and “ORDLO”. The resolution condemns the decision of the Russian Federation of 21 February on the status of certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, which violates the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and contradicts the principles of the United Nations Charter.

In terms of direct international support for Ukraine in general, according to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Mr. Dmytro Kuleba: our state is supported by 86 states and 15 international organizations, 19 countries provide weapons to Ukraine; volunteers from 16 countries have come to Ukraine; 10 countries provide macro-financial assistance; 22 countries are providing humanitarian aid.

6. The collapse of the Russian economy and its international isolation continues.

Over the past 2 weeks, the value of shares of the largest Russian companies traded on the London Stock Exchange has fallen by 98%.

According to Bloomberg, the capitalization of companies decreased by a total of 570 billion dollars. In particular, the value of Gazprom’s shares fell by 98%, Severstal’s metallurgical company – by almost 100%, Rosneft’s shares – by 65%, and Lukoil’s – by 98%.

The share price of the Russian Sberbank on the London Stock Exchange on March 2 fell to 1 cent (see chart below).

Currently, trading on Russian stock exchanges does not take place at all. They were suspended by the Russian Central Bank.

The EU has banned individuals and legal entities, as well as organizations and Russian government bodies, including the government and the Central Bank, from “selling, exhibiting, transferring or exporting euro banknotes to Russia, or sending them in any way for use in Russia.”

This decision will significantly limit the inflow of currency to Russia, which according to Information Defence experts will lead to further devaluation of the ruble.

European Union has also imposed sanctions on the disconnection of seven Russian banks (VTB, Russia, Otkrytie, Novikombank, Promsvyazbank, Sovcombank and VEB) from the SWIFT financial system with a 10-day transition period.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been denied participation in the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing, which will begin on March 4.

***

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are heroically defending our country, and in some areas are seizing the initiative. The demoralized aggressor has resorted to mass terror of the civilian population but has failed to sow panic and despair among Ukrainians. Citizens demonstrate a high level of patriotism and cohesion, the national economy is stable. On the contrary, the financial and economic rank of the aggressor shows a clear sign of collapse.