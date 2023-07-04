MORE AMBULANCES FOR MCMH

The Maria Holder Memorial Trust is also aiding this country by purchasing two ambulances, which are anticipated to arrive by the end of July.

Speaking at the MRI machine’s ceremonial commissioning, Peter Simmons-Casey, a representative of the Barbadian-based Trust, stated that the organization is devoted to improving health care and other areas of development in the Caribbean.

The Trust was instrumental in the purchase of the MRI machine at the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre, as well as the donation of equipment for the Maternity and Peadiatric ward, the Intensive Care Unit, the Accident and Emergency Unit, and the Outpatient Clinic.

The Trust also assisted with the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for three (3) district centers and a renovated kitchen facility, a central sterilizing unit, 130 beds and mattresses for the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre, and essential medical equipment for three (3) district centers.

Hon St Clair Prince, Minister of Health, also congratulated the Marial Holder Trust, adding that the MRI scanner “is at the apex of our imaging service” and that “.at no time in our history has health service been so well equipped to handle the diagnostic demands of the public no time!” Prince stated.

Furthermore, Minister Prince noted that a number of surgeries and procedures are performed on a daily basis that the public is unaware of, such as the ongoing work of the World Pediatric Project; overseas missions such as the recent one led by Dr. Hiron Patel whose team performed ten (10) neurosurgeries totaling 2.5 million in care; and a Palestinian medical mission in ophthalmology and orthopedics who performed a number of surgeries during their two-week stint.

