Minister James attends World Travel Market event in London

Carlos James, St. Vincent’s Minister of Tourism, is in London for the World Travel Market (WTM). The World Travel Market London is the most prominent travel and tourism event on the planet.

In a Facebook post, James stated that on Monday, he attended a Round Table Ministerial Summit attended by industry leaders and tourism ministers, followed by meetings with airlines, tour operators, and major tourism stakeholders from around the world.

The World Travel Market is able to connect stakeholders through business-to-business events on four continents, creating the best opportunity for travel industry professionals to interact, learn, and do business, according to James.

“Destination SVG has created quite a stir as the next exciting adventure for Caribbean travellers.” The SVG Tourism Authority is breaking new ground, and visitors are eager to explore the Caribbean’s most diversified tourism destination.”

Virgin Atlantic operate weekly flights from the United Kingdom to St. Vincent.

The next World Travel Meeting will be held in April 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa.