The Ministry of Health is now organizing a two-day training to encourage public-sector departments to use communication for behavior change as a tool to inform projects and efforts.

The event is being hosted by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) with financing from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) at the Kingstown Baptist Church.

Similar workshops have been organized across the Caribbean as part of a regional push.

Dr. Lisa McClean-Trotman, UNICEF’s Social and Behaviour Change Specialist, stated that the current epidemic highlighted the significance of adopting social and behavior change strategies.

“It can overlap sectors, such as education and child welfare, and this was the reality in covid…”We had education as we looked at safe return to schools and working closely with health…. we decided this would be a good point in which we could start to build resilience in the region as we look at strengthening to see how we can the capacities across different sectors,” Dr. McClean-Trotman explained.

In an interview with the Agency for Public Information, Chief Health Promotions Officer Shanika John stated that the Ministry of Health realizes the need of providing this type of training to the various ministries since it would undoubtedly be beneficial.

Communication for Social and Behaviour Change is widely used in the implementation of health-related campaigns worldwide.

Source : API