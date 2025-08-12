Help find Mischa Phillips, missing since August 9th

Missing Person: 39-Year-Old Mischa Phillips

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is appealing to the public for assistance in locating Ms. Mischa Phillips, a 39-year-old woman from Redemption Sharpes.

Ms. Phillips was last seen on Saturday, 9 August 2025, wearing a blue denim dress and clear thongs (slippers).

She has a slim build, stands approximately 160 cm (5 feet 3 inches) tall, with a fair complexion, and long braided hair.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact: Police Emergency – 911 / 999; Questelles Police Station – 1-784-456-1750; Criminal Investigations Department – 1-784-456-1810; or report to any police station or officer.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.