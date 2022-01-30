Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst leaps to her death from NY High rise

(PEOPLE) – Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst has died, her family confirms to PEOPLE. She was 30.

Authorities say Kryst died Sunday after jumping from a 60-story building at 350 W. 42nd Street in New York City around 7:15 a.m. local time, The New York Post reports.

Kryst reportedly lived on the ninth floor of the Orion building and was last seen on a 29th-floor terrace, according to the outlet.

“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie,” Kryst’s family said Sunday in a statement. “Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.”

“Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague – we know her impact will live on,” they added.