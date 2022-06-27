Missouri: 3 dead and dozens injured after Amtrak passenger train derails

Three people were confirmed to have died in a rural Missouri after an Amtrak passenger train derailment.

The crash occurred near Mendon, Missouri, at about 12:45 p.m. Monday.

At least 50 injuries were reported in addition to the reported fatalities. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that two people on the train and the driver of a truck that struck the train were killed.

Amtrak has confirmed that several cars derailed on train four travelling from Los Angeles to Chicago after striking a dump truck at an uncontrolled train crossing near Mendon, Missouri, at 12:43 p.m. There were approximately 243 passengers and 12 crew members on board with early reports of injuries.

Amtrak said it has deployed resources to help.

One passenger, Rob Nightingale, was on the train and went live on Facebook shortly after the derailment. In his video, he can be heard saying that he believes the train collided with a truck attempting to cross the tracks.

This information was later confirmed by Amtrak.