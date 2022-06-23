Mitchell’s battle for power as Grenadians vote in general elections today

Grenada’s residents are voting in a general election today.

Polls opened at 6 am and will close at 5 pm. There are 87,794 registered voters. Earlier this week, 914 police officers cast their ballots ahead of the general public.

Dr Keith Mitchell, 75, of the ruling New National Party (NNP), hopes to be re-elected for a sixth term. Additionally, he is seeking a third election victory in a row after winning all 15 constituencies in 2013 and 2018.

Lawyer Dickon Mitchell, 44, the leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), wants to oust the NNP and become Grenada’s next prime minister.

NNP and NDC both have candidates for all 15 seats.

The NNP received 33,792 votes in 2018, while the NDC received 23,249.

Grenada’s general elections will be observed by 15 observers from 11 countries, according to the OAS Electoral Observation Mission.

