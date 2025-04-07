Moderate Showers and Light Rain Expected by Tuesday

Weak unstable conditions are affecting the islands, producing cloudy skies and occasional showers. The upper level environment is expected to become supportive on Tuesday, increasing the chance of moderate showers and periods of light rain.

Similar weather conditions are likely early Wednesday before the Atlantic high pressure system dominates our area allowing for fairer conditions.

Gentle to moderate (20-30km/h) east north easterly trades will cross our islands with higher gust within the next few days. A temporary shift to east south easterly is likely by Tuesday afternoon. Seas are moderate in open waters with swells peaking to 1.5m on the western coasts, and up to 2.0m on the eastern coasts.

Swell heights could further increase by Tuesday. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for above normal sea swells. Varying Saharan dust haze concentrations should be visible across our islands during this forecast period.