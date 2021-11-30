A low-level trough would continue to affect the islands tonight into Wednesday morning, resulting in pockets of moderate to heavy showers under cloudy skies. Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should exercise caution.

Across Wednesday, a decrease in atmospheric moisture is expected and this could result in more pleasant conditions as the day progresses. The Atlantic high-pressure system should dominate for most parts of Thursday before a weak shearline triggers a few passing showers near nightfall.

Fresh to strong(30-40km/h) easterly to north-easterly trades will cross the islands over the next 24 hours. The wind flow should gradually decrease from Wednesday to become moderate( near 25km/h) on Thursday.

Seas conditions will remain moderate in open waters, with swells peaking at 1.5 m on the western coasts and 2.5 m on the eastern coasts. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for above normal sea swells and occasional gusty winds. In addition, a thin layer of Saharan dust haze will begin to cross the islands around Wednesday.