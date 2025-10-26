Modern port to revolutionize SVG’s agriculture, fisheries

The Modern Kingstown Port: A Revolution for Vincentian agriculture and fisheries

The official commissioning of the modern port in Kingstown is not just an upgrade to our infrastructure; it is a profound declaration of our commitment to the future development of sea transportation in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. For the agricultural and fisheries sectors, in particular, this facility is a game-changer—a foundational pillar that will support the ambitious goals of the Blue and Green Economies and fundamentally transform how our local produce competes globally.

From Farm Gate to Global Market: Efficiency is Power

For too long, the journey of a crate of Vincentian produce—whether it be our fresh yams, high-quality root crops, or premium bananas—has been burdened by the limitations of our previous port. Inefficient handling, limited storage, and congested schedules were constant hurdles that added costs and, critically, compromised the shelf-life and quality of our exports.

The modern port instantly eliminates these bottlenecks.

Speed and Capacity: The expanded berthing area and state-of-the-art gantry cranes allow for faster loading and unloading of vessels. This means less waiting time for our precious cargo, ensuring our produce gets on the water and en route to international markets with unprecedented speed.

Cold Chain Integrity: A critical feature of this modern facility is its robust capacity to support the cold chain. Perishable goods require a seamless transition from the farm’s packing shed and fisheries centres to the refrigerated containers and onto the ship. The modern port provides the reliable power and streamlined logistics necessary to maintain that critical temperature, drastically reducing spoilage and extending the market life of our fruits and vegetables. Higher quality exports translate directly into higher prices for our farmers and fishers.

Diversifying Our Export Portfolio

The increased efficiency and capacity of the modern port are crucial for expanding our non-traditional export markets. As the world demands greater supply chain transparency and reliability, our ability to consistently deliver high-quality, fresh products will be unmatched in the sub-region.

This stability encourages our farmers to invest in crop diversification. We can now confidently scale up production of high-value crops that require precision logistics, knowing that the port can handle the volume and the specialized needs. This is the mechanism that converts national infrastructure into tangible income growth for every farmer, fisher, and exporter in the country.

The Synergy of Blue and Green

The new port creates a vital synergy between our agricultural (Green) and fisheries (Blue) sectors. By providing advanced cold storage and customs facilities, it streamlines the process for our fishers to export processed and high-value marine products.

The modern logistics hub ensures that all our primary production sectors—fishing, farming, and light agro-processing—are no longer limited by national boundaries. They are empowered to operate on a truly global scale.

I commend all the workers, engineers, and partners who have made this project a reality. The challenge now resides with our farmers and exporters: the gateway to the world is now wide open. Let us use it to its full potential and deliver the best of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the global table.