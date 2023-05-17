MOFA SVG announces annual essay writing competition

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND FOREIGN TRADE’S ANNUAL ESSAY WRITING COMPETITION

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade invites students to show their research and creative writing skills by participating in the Ministry’s Annual Essay Writing Competition.

This year’s competition is held under the theme: “Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: Youth and International Relations.”

The Competition is open to students between the ages of 9 and 18 years old. Students are invited to submit essays in one of two categories:

Envoys: 9-13 years old

Ambassadors: 14-18 years old

All entries must be submitted via email to [email protected] by 11:59 p.m. on May 31, 2023. Interested students should refer to the competition flyers for additional details.

Source : MOFA