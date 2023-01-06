‘Money Saving Tax Policy’ goes into effect in St Lucia

MONEY SAVING TAX POLICY IN EFFECT

The Pierre Administration is putting money back in the pockets of ordinary Saint Lucians. Effective January 1, 2023, NO ONE earning up to XCD 25,400 annually will be required to pay personal income taxes.

Also, if you gross XCD 2,116 monthly, you will NOT be subjected to Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE).

This new, money saving tax policy further demonstrates the Pierre Administration’s awareness of the impact of global economic pressures on the average Saint Lucian household. Collectively, eligible taxpayers will save XCD 14 million every year and will benefit from increased levels of disposable income.