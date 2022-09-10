Money, stamps with Queen Elizabeth II’s face to be replaced-Bank of England

Money and stamps are two of the day-to-day items which carry Queen Elizabeth II’s face, and both of them will have to be replaced.

The Bank of England has confirmed in a statement that cash and coins will continue to be legal tender – for the time being – but will announce more plans for the transition to King Charles money after the nation’s mourning period.

“As the first monarch to feature on Bank of England banknotes, the Queen’s iconic portraits are synonymous with some of the most important work we do. Current banknotes featuring the image of Her Majesty The Queen will continue to be legal tender. A further announcement regarding existing Bank of England banknotes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed.”

Although the Bank of England has not yet confirmed the date that the coins and cash will change, there is likely to be a significant transition phase between The Queen notes and our new King Charles cash.

Plans have been in place for this for a long time and the new cash will be produced and distributed into general circulation, with the old money gradually being phased out.

However, it’s not just in the UK, where the Queen’s face is used on the currency. It is also used in countries, such as Canada, Australia and New Zealand – and they too will eventually phase out cash with her image on.

In the UK, there is currently £80Billion of money in circulation featuring Queen Elizabeth II on the reverse.