Man’s afterlife money stolen from Coffin shortly after burial

BELIZE – Winston “Tanga” James would be broke in a day after his inheritance was stolen from his coffin shortly after burial.

According to 7News Belize, when James was buried on Saturday, 29 January, a friend placed $10,000.00 cash into his coffin as a sendoff into the afterlife.

However, early on Sunday morning, tomb raiders broke into the crypt where he was interred, opened the casket and stole almost all the cash.

The publication said with oversight from the Public Health Department, James’ body was exhumed.

When Funeral Director Andrew Munnings and James family looked inside, they found that all the cash, except $100.00, had been stolen.

Thieves also stole his jewellery, according to 7News.

After the shocking discovery, the family performed prayers, placed the coffin back in the tomb and re-sealed it.