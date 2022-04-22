In a lawsuit filed with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Attorney General Letitia James alleges that MoneyGram International, Inc and MoneyGram Payment Systems, Inc (MoneyGram) repeatedly failed to transfer money to Caribbean and other recipients in a timely manner.

“MoneyGram failed to deliver funds to recipients in a timely manner or refund consumers when transfers were delayed,” she said.

“MoneyGram’s unfair practices largely impacted immigrant communities, who relied on the company to send money back home to loved ones,” she added.

The lawsuit claims that MoneyGram failed to properly notify consumers about when their transfers would be available to recipients overseas, as well as failed to implement policies and procedures designed to help protect consumers, “essentially leaving consumers in the dark when something went wrong” with their transfers.

The lawsuit seeks to protect consumers by stopping MoneyGram from doing things that are “unfair and unlawful”.

CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said MoneyGram has violated the law and ignored customers’ complaints and government warnings for years, adding that “MoneyGram’s long pattern of misconduct must be stopped.”

MoneyGram is a non-bank financial services company that allows consumers to send remittances, also known as money orders, from the United States to more than 200 countries and territories, including many in the Caribbean.

The company has 430,000 locations in the US and worldwide, and also operates through a digital platform, James said.

James estimates that a significant portion of the company’s money-transfer transactions is initiated by immigrants or refugees in the United States sending money back home.

The New York Attorney General also said that, in 2012, MoneyGram agreed to forfeit US$100 million and entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with the US Department of Justice (DOJ), “admitting it criminally aided and abetted wire fraud and failed to maintain an effective anti-money laundering programme”.

Additionally, in 2018, James said MoneyGram agreed to pay US$125 million, again to the FTC, to settle allegations that it failed to take steps required under the agency’s 2009 order.

She said the lawsuit seeks monetary relief for impacted consumers, an injunction to stop future violations and imposition of civil money penalties.