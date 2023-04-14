Montana TikTok ban is first passed by any US state

Montana has become the first US state to pass legislation banning TikTok on personal devices.
TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, has been accused of posing a national security risk through data gathered from users.
If signed into law by Governor Greg Gianforte, the ban could come into effect in January.
The company has suggested that it would take legal action to fight the Montana bill.
It also refers to encouragement of “dangerous activities” among young users of the app, such as “throwing objects at moving automobiles” or “lighting a mirror on fire and then attempting to extinguish it using only one’s body parts”.
