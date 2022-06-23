Montserrat lawyer Warren Cassell jailed for concealing criminal proceeds

Warren Cassell, a prominent lawyer, was sentenced to three and a half years in prison on Thursday for concealing the proceeds of criminal activity.

Justice Stanley John handed down the sentence a day after a nine-member jury convicted the lawyer.

Cassell, who represented himself at trial, was charged with one count of concealing proceeds of criminal conduct contrary to section 33(1) (a) of the Proceeds of Crime Act 1999.

A total of EC$855,380.54 (US$316,508.68) was concealed or disguised through the use of Cassell & Lewis Incorporated to conceal or disguise the proceeds of criminal activity.

Cassell dishonestly represented himself as a legitimate director of Providence Estate Limited and entitled to sell land on the estate, according to authorities.

For the purposes of avoiding prosecution for an offence or the making or enforcement of a confiscation order, he fraudulently filed a change of directors application with the Companies Registry regarding said estate.