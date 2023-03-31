Montserrat: Nick Caveney Appointed Interim Commissioner of Police

Dr. Nick Caveney joins the RMPS from the UK county of Hertfordshire. Nick has a broad background in policing across a range of disciplines.
Nick said “I’ve been thoroughly impressed with the RMPS and the warmth and professionalism of everyone here. I’m trying to get out and about to meet people and look forward to working with the communities of Montserrat. I hope to build on the strong legacy of previous Commissioner Mr. Steve Foster and thank him for his work”.
A warm welcome to our Interim Commissioner of Police, Dr. Nick Caveney. We look forward to his leadership & guidance to continue serving the citizens of Montserrat.