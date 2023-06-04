More people working in St Vincent than at any other time in its history

According to Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, as of Sunday, June 4, there are more people working in St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) than at any other point in the country’s history.

According to Gonsalves, the proxy data will indicate that when his government took control in 2001, there were 30,000 active registrations at the NIS for employees and self-employed people.

“Self-employed persons”: a man who works for himself and employees just over 30,000 By 2019, the year before COVID, it was about 41,000; it is now 42,000 plus”.

According to Gonsalves’ assessment, around 12,000 workers were added to the workforce throughout the last 22 years of his leadership.

“There is no carpenter, no mason, no electrician, no plumber, no tile man, no general construction worker who wants work in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and can’t get it. In fact, what is happening Farm laborers are leaving the farm. those who have general construction skills and are going to work in construction, making it difficult for farmers to get workers right now in this country”.

“That’s why I say, listen, not to lying tongues. Use your eyes and see the truth and report properly on the truth. These are things that we are taught by our parents and grandparents, and that is what the Book of Proverbs, Ecclesiastes, and Psalms in the Hebrew Bible taught us also”, Gonsalves said.

Gonsalves stated that a $550 million hotel is being built on the Leeward coast with 370 Vincentians employed, and that the number would grow as the project nears completion, which is projected by the end of 2023 or early January.

Gonsalves was speaking on the Issue at Hand show when he addressed the growth in the labor force.