Moroccan-Spanish border deaths: UN panel urges prompt investigation

Moroccan-Spanish border deaths

The UN Committee on Migrant Workers (CMW) on Tuesday deplored the incidents that led to the deaths of at least 23 migrants as they tried to cross the border from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Melilla last Friday.

“We are appalled by the deaths of these migrants who intended to cross the border to seek a better life based on their legitimate human rights. We also regret that there are wounded migrants and security forces officers, while it remains unclear whether minors are among those injured”.

“We urge the Moroccan and the Spanish Governments to conduct prompt, thorough, independent, impartial and transparent investigations into these deaths and to determine the corresponding responsibilities. In addition, measures should be taken to ensure access to justice for victims and their families. The authorities should also provide full reparation for the human rights violations, including breaches of the non-refoulement principle by arbitrary pushback”.

“In particular, the Moroccan Government is required to preserve the bodies of the deceased, fully identify them and inform their families, and provide the necessary support for the transfer of the bodies. As for the injured, they should be given essential medical care for their prompt recovery”.

African Union

The African Union chief has expressed “deep shock” over the death of nearly two dozen people while trying to break through a border fence between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla and called for an immediate investigation into the matter.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairman of the African Union Commission said on Monday that he was shocked at the “degrading treatment of African migrants”.

“I express my deep shock and concern at the violent and degrading treatment of African migrants attempting to cross an international border from #Morocco into #Spain, with the ensuing violence leading to the deaths of at least 23 people and injuries to many more,” Mahamat said in a tweet.

Morocco’s interior ministry said in a statement that 23 people died on Friday due to what it described as a “stampede” after about 2,000 refugees and migrants tried to climb the metal border fence.

The Moroccan authorities said that 140 police officers were also wounded in the violence.

Mahamat called for “an immediate investigation into the matter and remind all countries of their obligations under international law to treat all migrants with dignity and to prioritize their safety and human rights, while refraining from the use of excessive force.”

Friday’s incident had the highest death toll in years of such attempts to cross the frontier at Melilla, a common crossing point for refugees and migrants seeking a better life in Europe.

Melilla and Ceuta are the European Union’s only land borders with Africa and are protected by fences fortified with barbed wire and surveillance cameras.

The deadly crossing was the first since Spain and Morocco mended relations earlier this year, after a spat triggered by Rabat laying claim to the disputed region of Western Sahara.

Meanwhile, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has applauded Spanish and Moroccan collaboration on the border, saying the mass migration attempt was “well resolved”. Sanchez also called the incident “an attack on the territorial integrity of our country in a violent manner”.