Mortar shells hit Somali Parliament, injuring nine people

On Monday, mortar shells hit the parliament building, where the newly elected lawmakers held a joint session. Nine people were injured.

Two guards assigned to an opposition leader were injured at Villa Hargeisa, located inside the presidential palace in Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital.

According to a police officer, a number of mortar shells landed near the parliamentary building, or Villa Hargeisa, located within Villa Somalia.

As a result of the shelling, the legislature approved measures to hold elections for the speakers of the House of People and the Senate on April 26 and 27.

The al-Shabaab group claimed responsibility for the attack. As the lawmakers finished their session and were leaving the building, shells exploded.

Prime Minister Mohamed Roble praised lawmakers’ efforts to complete the electoral process that will result in the election of the country’s president soon, calling today’s attempt “a cowardly act” to frighten the Parliament. Parliament has a constitutional obligation to ensure that the elections are over as soon as possible.

Over the last weeks, Shabaab militants have staged a series of attacks against delegates to disrupt the electoral process.