Most cases of Havana syndrome not caused by foreign power – CIA

BBC – Most cases of a mysterious illness striking US officials dubbed “Havana syndrome” were not caused by a foreign power, CIA officials say.
Since 2016, US diplomats around the world have reported symptoms – sparking suggestions Russia, China or another adversary could be responsible.
But a majority of 1,000 cases looked at by the CIA can be explained by stress or natural causes, officials say.
The release of the findings has angered some of those who fell ill.
And the CIA is still looking into a small number of unexplained cases, where the role of a foreign power has not been ruled out.
Americans who have been hit by Havana syndrome have described dizziness, headaches and an intense and painful sound in their ears. First reported in Cuba in 2016, cases have since been reported in Geneva, Berlin and elsewhere.
Some US officials have previously suggested the illness could be caused by microwave attacks, fuelling speculation the illness could be a kind of weapon from a foreign actor such as Russia. Moscow has always denied any involvement.
However, one official told the BBC that while the investigation had made ‘significant progress,’ it had not found evidence of a worldwide campaign by a foreign state.
Instead, it had found that most of what are formally known as anomalous health incidents could be explained by medical conditions like undiagnosed illness or environmental factors.
The official added it was “unlikely that a foreign actor, including Russia, is conducting a sustained, worldwide campaign, harming US personnel with a weapon or mechanism”.