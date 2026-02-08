MP Shallow Pledges End to Political Victimization

MP for North Leeward Dr. Kishore Shallow has taken a strong stance against political victimization, explicitly stating that his government would not replicate the practices of the previous administration.

Speaking at a consultation in North Leeward, Shallow declared that the new government is “not going down the road that ULP went for 25 years”. He emphasized that they would not victimise people simply because they voted for the opposing party (ULP), contrasting his approach with what he described as the behaviour of the previous government.

To support this stance, he reiterated campaign promises that the new administration is “not going to fire people” based on their political affiliation and pledged to “look out for every single Vincentian regardless of who they supporting,” aiming for a country where everyone can enjoy opportunities, not just a “selected few”.

Shallow admitted that this stance required him to “remind a few… passionate supporters” who might have expected the new government to clear out previous appointees to make room for them.

He acknowledged that while many of his supporters had been “marginalized by the ULP” for over 25 years and are anxious for jobs, he insisted that the solution is to create new opportunities rather than firing existing workers to replace them with supporters.