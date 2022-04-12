Multiple people shot in NYC subway during rush hour

At least 13 people have been shot in an incident during morning rush hour at a New York subway station.

According to local media, shots were fired at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park around 0830 local time (1330 GMT) on Tuesday morning.

Photos from the scene show bloodied passengers lying on the station floor. Undetonated explosive devices were also found on the scene.

Officials have warned residents to avoid the area and expect delays.

At least four train lines are also said to be delayed in both directions.

First responders have confirmed at least 13 people are injured.

The suspected gunman remains on the loose.

New York’s fire department told the BBC it originally received a call about smoke inside the station.