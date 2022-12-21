MV Silver Dawn will make its maiden call to Dominica on Dec. 22

MV SILVER DAWN TO MAKE INAUGURAL CALL TO DOMINICA

On December 22, 2022, the MV Silver Dawn is expected to make its first call to Dominica. The ship is expected to dock at the Woodbridge Bay Port and will visit the island a total of four times throughout the cruise season.

Government representatives and the ship’s captain will exchange plaques during a ceremony to mark the ship’s visit to Dominica.

The ship departs St. Kitts for Dominica and then on to Antigua.

The new cruise ship Silver Dawn was built by Fincantieri for Silversea Cruises, a high-end cruise line owned by the Royal Caribbean Group.

The ship is Sliver Moon’s sister ship and made its maiden call to Dominica on December 2,2022. While adding new features, it keeps the best qualities of its forerunners. The ship has 11 decks and can carry 596 passengers, who are attended to by a 411-person crew.

Dominica had gotten a total of thirty-one (31) cruise calls as of December 9th, 2022.

Together, the ships carried 41,064 cruise travelers, of whom 29,643 disembarked and 18,266 went on tours. The planned number of calls for the 2022–2023 cruise season is 196.

In contrast to 189,334 passengers and 143 calls in the 2019–2020 season, these calls carried 314,938 cruise passengers.