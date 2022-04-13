Mysterious hepatitis outbreak affecting dozens of UK children

Doctors and scientists at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) are investigating 74 mystery cases of children hospitalised with hepatitis.

Hepatitis is a condition that affects the liver and may occur for a number of reasons. However, in the cases under investigation, the common viruses that cause hepatitis have not been detected, officials said.

Public health doctors and scientists are examining 49 cases in England, 13 in Scotland and 12 across Wales and Northern Ireland. All have occurred since January. Several possible causes are being investigated, UKHSA said.

One active line of inquiry is whether or not a group of viruses called adenoviruses may be causing the illnesses. Adenoviruses usually cause a range of mild illnesses and most people recover without complications. They can cause a range of symptoms, including colds, vomiting and diarrhoea. While they don’t typically cause hepatitis, it is a known rare complication of the viruses.

Other potential explanations are also being investigated, including whether or not Covid-19, other infections or environmental causes may have played a role in the spate of cases. However, officials stressed that there is no link to Covid-19 vaccines because none of the children affected have had a vaccine.