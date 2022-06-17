‘Mysterious Stomach Disease’ hits North Korean province

The North Korean government has rushed to contain an intestinal disease outbreak, state media said this week, a month after acknowledging it has a COVID-19 outbreak.

North Korean state media have not named the disease, but say Kim Jong Un has sent medicines to combat an “acute enteric epidemic” in the western province of South Hwanghae.

Often, intestinal diseases are acquired by consuming contaminated food or water, but can also spread from person to person. If left untreated, they can cause diarrhoea, fever or cramps and can even be deadly.

In a background briefing cited by local media, the South Korean government suspects the disease is cholera or typhoid fever. Periodic outbreaks of such diseases have long plagued North Korea, which is impoverished and underdeveloped in many parts.

South Korea has offered to help deal with the disease, but North Korea has not responded, the officials at the briefing said.

For the North Korean government, the situation could present a major challenge, as it may not have the resources to cope with two major disease outbreaks at the same time.

The extent of the intestinal outbreak is not clear. State media reported Thursday that authorities have ordered all suspected cases to be quarantined. On Friday, they said quarantine facilities were being set up nationwide.

Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reports that the authorities have sent enough medicine “for over 800 families suffering from the acute epidemic” in South Hwanghae.