Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan will have ‘consequences’, Beijing warns

The state department says Mrs Pelosi has not announced any travel and the US approach to Taiwan remains unchanged.

Why would Pelosi want to visit Taiwan?

There is strong bipartisan support for Taiwan among the American public and in the US Congress.

And over a congressional career spanning 35 years, Speaker Pelosi has been a vocal critic of China.

She has denounced its human rights record, met with pro-democracy dissidents, and also visited Tiananmen Square to commemorate victims of the 1989 massacre.

Mrs Pelosi’s original plan was to visit Taiwan in April, but it was postponed after she tested positive for Covid-19.