Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan will have ‘consequences’, Beijing warns

On Monday, China warned of “serious consequences” if Nancy Pelosi were to proceed with a visit to Taiwan in the coming weeks.
Second, in line to the presidency, Mrs Pelosi would be the highest-ranking US politician to travel to the self-governing island democracy since 1997.
The potential trip has not only rankled Beijing – the Biden administration has reportedly tried to dissuade the California Democrat, 82, from going.
Last week, President Joe Biden told reporters “the military thinks it’s not a good idea”, but his White House has called Chinese rhetoric against any such trip “clearly unhelpful and not necessary”.
The state department says Mrs Pelosi has not announced any travel and the US approach to Taiwan remains unchanged.
Why would Pelosi want to visit Taiwan?
There is strong bipartisan support for Taiwan among the American public and in the US Congress.
And over a congressional career spanning 35 years, Speaker Pelosi has been a vocal critic of China.
She has denounced its human rights record, met with pro-democracy dissidents, and also visited Tiananmen Square to commemorate victims of the 1989 massacre.
Mrs Pelosi’s original plan was to visit Taiwan in April, but it was postponed after she tested positive for Covid-19.
She has declined to discuss details of the trip, but said last week that it was “important for us to show support for Taiwan”.
Why does China oppose the visit?
Beijing views Taiwan as its territory, and has repeatedly raised the spectre of annexing it by force if necessary.
Chinese officials have expressed anger over what they view as growing diplomatic engagement between Taipei and Washington. This includes a surprise visit to the island by six US lawmakers in April.
On Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned his country would take “firm and resolute measures” if Mrs Pelosi went ahead with her visit.
“And the US will be responsible for all of the serious consequences,” he said.
A spokesman of the Chinese ministry of defence seemed to suggest there could even be a military response.
“If the US side insists on going ahead, the Chinese military will never sit idle and will take strong measures to thwart any external interference and separatist attempts for ‘Taiwan independence’,” Colonel Tan Kefei told China Daily.