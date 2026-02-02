Nassau cruise port achieves 6.1 million arrivals in 2025

In 2025, the Nassau Cruise Port achieved a historic milestone by hosting an estimated 6.1 million passengers, marking its most successful year to date.

This performance represented a significant 7% increase in travelers and a nearly 10% rise in ship arrivals compared to the previous record-breaking year.

These figures contributed to a broader surge in Bahamian tourism, which saw a total of 12.5 million visitors nationwide during the same period.

To maintain this momentum, the port is introducing new amenities such as a luxury pool and signature dining to improve the visitor experience.

As the primary gateway for the region, the facility continues to drive economic growth through infrastructure investments and expanded capacity for the world’s largest vessels.

This success highlights the port’s critical role in the long-term tourism strategy of the Bahamas.