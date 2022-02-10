Nat Rothschild’s [Planet Nine] yacht spotted off Young Island

Planet Nine, an explorer yacht owned by Nat Rothschild, was spotted on Thursday, 10 February, anchored in the waters of Young Island, St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Nathaniel Rothschild is a member of the Rothschild family. The family members are active in the banking business. The family is famous for the Rothschild & Co bank. He was born in July 1971.

According to SuperYachtFan , the yacht Planet Nine was delivered by Admiral Yachts in 2018. She is a yacht designed by Tim Heywood. Mlinaric, Henry, and Zervudach in London are responsible for her interior.

She is an explorer yacht with a helicopter hangar on the upper deck.

The Planet Nine yacht can accommodate 16 guests and a crew of 26. 2 Caterpillar engines power her, which bring her a top speed of 16 knots. Her cruising speed is 12 knots. Her range is 6,000 nm.

The yacht’s name refers to a hypothetical dwarf planet. The Planet is orbiting the sun in the outer region of the Solar System.

It’s unclear if the Planet exists. There is no evidence for Planet nine. Efforts have failed to observe the ninth Planet directly.

According to Marine Traffic, the ships last port of call was Mustique on 7 February.

Nat Rothschild estimated net worth is $1 billion.

SuperYachtFan says while the Rothschild family net worth is difficult to assess, some sources estimate the combined net worth of the Rothschilds at $400 billion.

In December 2021 Arthur Blank’s DreAMBoat was docked in Kingstown. Young Island is located immediately South of Mainland St Vincent.