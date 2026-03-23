H.C Horne takes office for SVG in the UK

National Council of SVG Associations UK, Welcomes HC Excellency J M Brereton Horne in London

The National Council proudly marked a significant occasion with the official engagement of His Excellency J M Brereton Horne, High Commissioner of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the United Kingdom during a Reception in Honour of The Honourable Dwight Fitz-Gerald Bramble held at the High Commission in London on 7th March 2026.

His Excellency Horne, who was already settled in the United Kingdom, and pursued studies in law had already built an esteemed career as a barrister (in England and Wales) spanning over 25 years. He is married to his wife, Andrea Horne, and together with their children they have supported a journey rooted in service, professionalism, and dedication.

High Commissioner Horne has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to professionalism, cooperation, and mutual understanding throughout his career, and he brings a wealth of legal expertise to this distinguished office. His appointment includes the important responsibility of strengthening existing diplomatic ties while forging new relationships between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the countries to which he is accredited, and to engage and enhance diaspora activities in the United Kingdom.

The National Council has every confidence that under His Excellency, High Commissioner Horne’s leadership, the longstanding relationship between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the United Kingdom will continue to deepen and flourish.

Addressing attendees at the High Commission event on the 07/03/2026, His Excellency Horne expressed heartfelt remarks, stating:

“I am deeply honoured to serve our people – all our people. I look forward to engaging with the Vincentian community, listening to your perspectives and experiences, and working together as we continue to strengthen our connections both here in the United Kingdom, and at home in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. My intention is to lead the work of the High Commission in a spirit of openness — we are here to serve you.”

The event underscored a renewed sense of unity and collaboration, as members of the Vincentian diaspora and community leaders gathered in support of a shared vision for continued partnership and progress.”