National Liberation Movement to hold protest in Kingstown on Tuesday

A newly formed association of concerned individuals called the National Liberation Movement has organized a peaceful protest that is planned for Tuesday, April 18, 2023. This protest will commence at or around 8:30 a.m. on the said date within the precincts of the High Court.

The objective of this peaceful protest is to raise further awareness about the plight of fellow citizens who have been disadvantaged by the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. An invitation is extended to the general public to join them so that their messages may be clearly heard and understood.

The association is opposed to the government’s appeal or stay of execution of the orders issued by the court that are in reference to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. They will publicly demonstrate against what appears to be government efforts to have this appeal overturned and to reverse the Court’s order.

Protesters at this event will be carrying placards ONLY, and no musical instruments or other equipment or objects that can be classified as “amplified music will be used.”

Interim leader Dr. Doris Charles reiterates that “we will stand in solidarity with fellow Vincentians who were disadvantaged by this COVID-19 vaccine mandate and continue to fight for the poor and dispossessed in this country.”