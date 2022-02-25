NATO Response Force activated for first time ever

For the first time ever, the NATO Response Force has been activated as a defensive measure in response to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

NATO Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Tod Wolters activated the multinational force consisting of land, air, sea and special operations forces from the allies that can deploy quickly in support of the NATO alliance.

The activation of the response troops does not mean that any US or NATO troops will go into Ukraine, which is not a member of the alliance. US President Joe Biden has been clear that US troops are deploying to eastern Europe to help bolster NATO countries nervous about Russia’s aggressive actions, and they will not be fighting in Ukraine.

Wolters called it a “historic moment” in his statement.

“They represent a flexible, combat credible force that can be employed in multiple ways and we are utilizing fully their inherent agility,” he added. “These deterrence measures are prudent and enhance our speed, responsiveness and capability to shield and protect the one billion citizens we swore to protect.”

The force has not yet deployed but are on standby.

CNN reported early Friday that air raid sirens have been going off in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, which is less than 50 miles from the border of Poland, a NATO member.

The United States announced Thursday that 7,000 US troops will be deployed to Europe. President Biden said he’d authorized “the deployment of ground and air forces already stationed in Europe,” to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania. He also said he’d authorized “additional US force capabilities” be sent to Germany as part of NATO’s response, including some forces that had been placed on standby several weeks ago.