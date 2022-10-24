Vincentian sailor who raped male colleague gets 7 years in jail

Royal Navy sailor Troy Glasgow who raped colleague jailed for seven years

Vincentian jailed, dismissed ‘with disgrace’ and placed on the sex offenders register

A Royal Navy sailor who raped his sleeping male colleague after a barbecue has been jailed for seven years.

Able seaman Troy Glasgow took ‘opportunistic advantage’ of the sailor, who was woken by an ‘excruciating pain’ in the night and was forced to defend himself against his attacker.

A court martial heard the 31-year-old ‘completely destroyed’ the life of his victim, who has since been medically discharged from the Navy due to mental health problems.

The two men lived in the same accommodation block, and walked home together after a night of drinking at a Navy barbeque while stationed abroad.

When they arrived home at around 10.30pm, the victim invited Glasgow, who is an engineering technician, back to his room to continue drinking.

After drinking vodka and listening to music, the victim had a video call with a woman he was ‘getting to know’ while Glasgow was still in the room.

Later, while the sailor was still on his phone, Glasgow fell asleep on the bed.

After falling asleep himself, the sailor, who is heterosexual, woke in the early hours of the morning to horrific pain.

When he realised what was happening, the sailor reacted in ‘pure rage,’ swung at a vodka bottle at Glasgow and pulled out a knife before his crewmates restrained him, the court heard.

The sailor then jumped off a nearby jetty into the sea because he ‘felt dirty.’

In a victim impact statement read to the court, he said: ‘This incident has severely impacted my mental health and have had mental health problems brought on as a direct result of the incident.

‘I feel like I have been stuck living in a nightmare.’

The court heard the victim now suffers from post traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, takes anti-depressants daily and suffers panic attacks.

He also avoids seeing his parents and daughter as he feels like he has ‘let them down’.

He continued: ‘Without my medication I am unable to sleep. I wake up in the night visibly shaking and start crying for no reason.

‘I used to be confident and outgoing, now I’m withdrawn and avoid social interactions as much as possible.’

Judge Advocate Alistair McGrigor told Glasgow his victim ‘was comatose and was not in a position to give consent or resist’.

‘It is certain that your actions have had a devastating effect on [the victim’s] mental health,’ he said.

‘You can no longer remain in the Navy and you must be dismissed. We consider your conduct to have been disgraceful.’

Source : Metro UK