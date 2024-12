The New Democratic Party has selected Phillip Jackson as their candidate for Marriaqua in the 2025 general elections, finalising the selection of 15 candidates for the forthcoming election.

Jackson triumphed over Lavern Phillips, a radio broadcaster at Nice Radio.

Last week, the NDP selected Kaschaka Cupid as its candidate for West George.

Cupid triumphed in the run-off by a considerable margin, defeating Louise Mitchell, the daughter of former prime minister James Mitchell.