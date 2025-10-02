NDP promises bold economic relief if elected to office

St Vincent Opposition Leader Dr. Godwin Friday unveiled a comprehensive economic relief plan at a press conference on Wednesday.

The Opposition leader said the NDP is promising a concrete plan for economic transformation, offering “real relief” to address citizens’ current economic challenges.

The party’s bold proposal includes Four critical interventions within 60 days of potential election victory:

Significant VAT Reduction: Slashing the current 16% VAT to 13% on everyday goods and residential electricity, directly addressing the financial strain on households.

Public Servant Support: Providing a bonus salary to all public sector workers – a lifeline for many families struggling to make ends meet.

Enhanced Social Support: Doubling the Public Assistance payment from $250 to $500, acknowledging the harsh economic realities facing vulnerable populations.

Reinstate jobs and benefits lost under the government’s vaccine mandate.

“Who can make ends meet on $250?” Dr. Friday challenged, highlighting the party’s commitment to practical, meaningful economic support. “This isn’t just about numbers – it’s about people’s lives, their ability to feed their families, and maintain basic dignity.”

“We’re not just making promises,” Dr. Friday stressed. “We’re creating a comprehensive plan for economic recovery that puts Vincentian families first.”

Friday at the press conference committed to transparent governance, promising mechanisms that allow citizens to hold the government responsible for its commitments.