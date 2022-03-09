Nearly 160,000 Vaccine Side Effects Revealed in Pfizer Documents

Documents released by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reveal that drugmaker Pfizer recorded nearly 160,000 adverse reactions to its COVID-19 vaccine in the initial months of its rollout.

The documents were obtained from a group of doctors, professors and journalists who call themselves public health professionals and doctors for Transparency, who presented a freedom of Information Act Request (FOIA) with the FDA for their release, AsumeTech reported.

The document shows the number of doses that were shipped worldwide from the receipt of the first temporary authorisation for emergency supply on 01 December 2020 through 28 February 2021.

Cumulatively, through 28 February 2021, there was a total of 42,086 case reports (25,379 medically confirmed and 16,707 non-medically confirmed) containing 158,893 events.

Most cases (34,762) were received from the United States (13,739), the United Kingdom (13,404) Italy (2,578), Germany (1913), France (1506), Portugal (866) and Spain (756); the remaining 7,324 were distributed among 56 other countries.

As shown in Figure 1, the System Organ Classes (SOCs) that contained the greatest number (≥2%) of events, in the overall dataset, were General disorders and administration site conditions (51,335 AEs), Nervous system disorders (25,957), Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders (17,283), Gastrointestinal disorders (14,096), Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders (8,476), Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders (8,848), Infections and infestations (4,610), Injury, poisoning and procedural complications

(5,590), and Investigations (3,693).

According to the documents, Pfizer performs frequent and rigorous signal detection on BNT162b2 cases. The findings of these signal detection analyses are consistent with the known safety profile of the vaccine.

The data do not reveal any novel safety concerns or risks requiring label changes and support a favourable benefit-risk profile of the BNT162b2 vaccine. A review of the available data for this cumulative PM experience, confirms a favourable benefit: risk balance for BNT162b2.

You can download the document here.