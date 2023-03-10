The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), the Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA), and the Public Health Department jointly have been making good progress in removing derelict vehicles from the streets of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).
Below are the current Derelict Vehicle Removal statistics:-
|
PARTICULARS
|TOTAL
|Amount of derelict vehicles removed from 2017 to 2022
|638
|Amount of derelict vehicles removed since the beginning of 2023
|42
|Amount of vehicles stickered from January to March 2023
|49
