Friday, March 10

Nearly 700 derelict vehicles taken off the streets of SVG

Editorial Staff
Photo credit - SWMU

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), the Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA), and the Public Health Department jointly have been making good progress in removing derelict vehicles from the streets of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

Below are the current Derelict Vehicle Removal statistics:-

PARTICULARS

 TOTAL
Amount of derelict vehicles removed from 2017 to 2022 638
Amount of derelict vehicles removed since the beginning of 2023 42
Amount of vehicles stickered from January to March 2023 49
Source :
RSVGPF
