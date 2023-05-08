NEMO holds logistics training in preparation for 2023 hurricane season

NEMO TO HOST LOGISTICS SUPPORT SYSTEM (CLS) TRAINING MAY 8-12, 2023

In preparation for the 2023 hurricane season, the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) in collaboration with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) and the World Food Programme (WFP) will conduct a training workshop on the use of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency‘s Logistics Support System (CLS) from May 8-12, 2023.

The main objective of the workshop is to train a cadre of persons in the use of this Regional Logistics Support System and to build capacity at the national level to support relief efforts in response to emergencies.

The Logistics Support System training workshop targets persons who were actively involved in the National Emergency Management Organisation’s humanitarian relief efforts following the explosive eruptions of the La Soufriere volcano in 2021 and persons who are involved in the day-to-day management of warehouses.

The Logistics Support System workshop will take place at the National Emergency Management Organisation Conference Room at Old Montrose, Kingstown from 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. each day.

Source : NEMO