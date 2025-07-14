NEMO hosts community meetings in Canouan

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) invites residents of Canouan to participate in the following community activities during the period July 14-17, 2025:

• Monday 14th July, 2025 beginning at 5:00 p.m. at the Canouan Government School – Community Meeting to discuss the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season and geological hazards including tsunami.

• Tuesday 15th July, 2025 beginning at 5:00 p.m. at the Canouan Government School – Emergency Communication Network Training in the use of HF and VHF Radios to communicate during Emergencies

• Wednesday 16th July, 2025 beginning at 5:00 p.m. at the Canouan Government School – Training in the use and maintenance of equipment such as generators, chain saws, weed trimmers, water pumps, power wash, generator powered flood lights etc.

• Thursday 17th July, 2025 beginning at 5:00 p.m. at the Canouan Government School – Meeting to elect new members to serve on the new executive of the Canouan District Disaster Committee

Residents of Canouan are invited to participate in these community activities to take place at the Canouan Government School during the period July 14 – 17, 2025 beginning at 5:00 p.m. each day.