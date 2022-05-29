Nepal: Missing Tara Air flight with 22 people on board found

A 43-year-old plane operated by a private airline in Nepal that went missing on Sunday with 22 people on board was found at Kowang in Mustang.

“According to the information given by the locals to the Nepal Army, the Tara Air plane crashed at the mouth of the Lamche river under the landslide of Manapathi Himal. Nepal Army is moving towards the site from the ground and air route,” Nepal Army spokesperson Narayan Silwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Twin Otter 9N-AET plane belonging to Nepal’s Tara Air took off at 9:55 am from Pokhara, and lost contact at 10:07 am, according to an airline spokesperson.

The plane was located after Nepal Telecom tracked down the cellphone of the aeroplane’s Captain Prabhakar Ghimire, through the Global Positioning System (GPS) network.

The airline issued a list of passengers, four of whom were identified as Indians, besides two Germans, 13 Nepali passengers, and a three-member Nepali crew, it was scheduled to land at Jomsom Airport in the western mountainous region at 10:15 am.

It was reported that the aircraft lost contact with the tower from the sky above Ghorepani on the Pokhara-Jomsom air route, aviation sources said.

According to an air traffic controller at Jomsom Airport, they had an unconfirmed report about loud noise in Ghasa, Jomsom.

The weather conditions on the Pokhara-Jomsom route are currently cloudy with rainfall, which is affecting the search operations, according to the airline’s sources.